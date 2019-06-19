SAIF ZONE voted as 'UAE Superbrands' 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF ZONE, has been awarded the 'Superbrands' title for 2019 by Superbrands Worldwide, based on votes cast by the Superbrands Council and over 2,500 marketing experts from the UAE business community.

Commenting on the announcement, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, SAIF ZONE’s Director, said, "This recognition is the outcome of a long journey full of strenuous efforts to improve services and fulfill our clients’ needs. Also, the global standing of SAIF ZONE reflects the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of providing business motivating environment, bolstering economic sectors and delivering unique services level for SAIF ZONE clients.

"

"SAIF ZONE is a city within a city, where 8,000 companies from 165 countries are operating in various economic sectors. This award is a local, regional and global recognition that SAIF ZONE has succeeded in achieving its vision to be a major hub for qualitative investments and global businesses in the region," he added.

The Superbrands Council consists of eminent industry figures who are invited to vote online from a shortlist compiled following meticulous research and surveys, and a strict selection process.