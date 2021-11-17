UrduPoint.com

Saint Kitts And Nevis Celebrates Its National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Saint Kitts and Nevis celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a twin-island federation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, attended his country's National Day's celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The performance of the masquerades was enthralling and won the hearts of passers-by and attendees alike at the ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza and earlier in the day at the Expo Parade. Delly Ranks out of Nevis delivered a powerful rendition of a patriotic medley including "God Bless our Nation" on center stage at the Al Wasl Plaza.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to support the efforts made by Saint Kitts and Nevis in facing the repercussions of climate change and supporting renewable energy projects in the country through the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.

''We also look forward to exploring more opportunities for cooperation between our two countries in various priority areas,'' he said.

An extravagant ceremony was hosted to observe the Federation’s National Day, featuring cultural performances from a local masquerade group, traditional wear and St.

Kitts and Nevis’ national dish.

"I am delighted that we can come together in this lovely Al Wasl Plaza to celebrate the National Day of St. Kitts and Nevis. My profound thanks are extended to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their invaluable support in facilitating St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in EXPO2020," Prime Minister Harris said.

In his featured address, the prime minister expressed gratitude for the global platform to showcase the twin-island Federation to a global audience, while also shedding light on the impact of COVID-19 on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

He also announced that the Federation is opened for business.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Pavilion, which falls under the sub-theme "Sustainability", sheds light on the nation’s past, present and future, all from a cultural, economic, technological, and environmental point of view. A special emphasis is placed on seizing opportunities for investment in all sectors of the economy, building new relations with other participating countries, and strengthening existing ties.

