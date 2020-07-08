ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, to launch a unified payment solution for domestic workers. The solution is designed to facilitate monthly salary transfers and ensure domestic workers across the UAE are paid in a transparent and cashless manner where earnings are deposited directly on to their cards, which are fully integrated and linked to the payit wallet.

Under the agreement signed, FAB is launching an exclusive pre-paid card ‘Dwallet’ which will enable users to have instant access to their wages in a safe and secure manner. The solution is an alternative to cash, whereby domestic workers are banked and can now securely make electronic payments and transfer funds between friends, pay merchants, pay utilities and top-up their mobiles and send money home abroad seamlessly through integration with FAB’s ‘payit wallet’ services.

Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy Group CEO and Head of Personal Banking at FAB, said: "Our partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is yet another milestone in our goal to achieve the cashless objective of the UAE.

In a world where payment methods are changing, it is more important than ever before to have more payroll options, and we will continuously work on driving growth and efficiency through digital solutions alongside government partners in the UAE."

Ramana Kumar, Head of Payments & Digital Banking, Personal Banking Group at FAB, said: "We are delighted to work alongside the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to develop a unified payment solution that will benefit a wider segment of society. Given our extensive expertise in the payments industry, the solution will enable domestic workers to receive monthly salaries in an easy, unified and secure manner. Instead of providing salaries in cash, they can use the payit wallet and digitally send money to friends and family abroad. FAB is committed to delivering the cashless objective of the UAE through initiatives like domestic worker salary payments."

FAB’s collaboration with MoHRE is the latest in a series of partnerships within the bank’s objective to drive more digital solutions across the UAE and wider region.