Open Menu

Saleh Al Sharqi Attends Preparatory Event For 11th Energy Markets Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11th Energy Markets Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) – Sjeikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Port Authority, attended today the preparatory day for the 11th Energy Markets Forum (EMFWEEK23) in Fujairah in Novotel Hotel.

The two-day energy event is being held by Fujairah Port under the theme "Navigating the Age of Energy Security: Opportunities & Challenges".

In his keynote address, OPEC's Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said global oil demand is expected to increase by 15 percent to 116 mb/d in 2045. This represents an increase of 6 mb/d than what OPEC forecast 12 months ago.

‘’Global Primary energy demand is set to increase from around 291 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in 2022 to close to 359 mboe/d in 2045, an increase of 68.3 mboe/d, or 23 percent over the outlook period.

Growth is expected to slow gradually from the relatively high short-term rates to more modest long-term increments, in line with moderating population and economic growth.''

He added that the oil sector needs around US$14 trillion (about $610 billion on average annually) by 2045.

The annual gathering in Fujairah will convene 300 senior executives, regulators and policymakers tasked with leading the middle East's trading, storage, marketing and shipping of oil and gas across the East of Suez markets, to exchange knowledge and insights on relevant and timely trends impacting their industry.

The two-day annual gathering theme this year will be focused on exploring what impact energy security policies will have on the international energy markets in the East of Suez from the Middle East to Asia in 2024 as countries prioritise access to secure energy supplies.

Related Topics

Exchange Hotel Oil Suez Middle East October Gas Market Event From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon ..

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon Economy’ in reshaping busine ..

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman ensures Rs0.7m recovery to bank ..

Federal Ombudsman ensures Rs0.7m recovery to bank account holder

8 minutes ago
 TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health a ..

TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health awareness in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICC ..

German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICCBS

25 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

25 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

25 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings

25 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs ..

SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs to enhance cross border trade

24 minutes ago
 Parents urged to get children administered polio d ..

Parents urged to get children administered polio drops

24 minutes ago
 Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support cou ..

Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support country&#039;s leadership, compet ..

31 minutes ago
 Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East