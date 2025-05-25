(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) SHARJAH,25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office, attended the third graduation ceremony of the Sharjah Education academy (SEA) on Sunday. The event took place at the University City Hall in Sharjah.

Following the rendition of the UAE national anthem, Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Academy, delivered a speech in which she expressed deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support of the Academy since its establishment.

Dr Al Hashimi thanked Sheikh Salem for honouring the graduates. She congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success. She praised Sharjah's impressive achievements in education, noting the ongoing support from the Ruler of Sharjah, and emphasised that this graduating class is part of a bigger vision for excellence in education.

The Academy graduated 313 individuals from different academic programmes, including teachers, school leaders, and early childhood specialists. This included 145 graduates from the third group of the Postgraduate Diploma in Education, 74 from the second group of the Master of Education in Educational Leadership, 28 from the first group of the Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership, and 66 from the second group of the Certificate in Early Childhood Education. Among them, 28 graduates participated in the “I Am Proud to Be a Teacher” programme.

Dr Al Hashimi ended her speech with a warm message to the graduates, highlighting their role as ambassadors of excellence and supporters of meaningful education. She encouraged them to promote Sharjah’s vision for quality education with dedication, passion, and a commitment to lifelong learning. She urged them to take on their responsibilities as decision-makers and innovators, helping to shape the future of education in line with Sharjah’s forward-thinking approach.

For her part, Pauline Taylor-Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech in which she congratulated the graduates, highlighting the Academy's role in preparing educators. She said, “Today, we celebrate a group of passionate educators and leaders who have demonstrated great determination, dedication, and resilience throughout their academic journey. Your graduation marks not just the end of a study programme, but the beginning of a new chapter in your professional lives. You are changemakers, inspiring role models, and the future of education. You have chosen a noble path that requires a clear vision, compassion, and unwavering commitment.”

Taylor added, referring to the Sharjah Education Academy's vision for teaching, preparing, and developing professional teachers, "The Academy's vision is based on developing teachers and educational experts through diverse and innovative academic and professional programmes, grounded in scientific research.

We have taken significant steps toward transforming the educational landscape." Through our accredited diploma and master's programmes, strategic global partnerships, and research-driven initiatives, we have empowered hundreds of educators to gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to lead classrooms and educational institutions.

Maryam Al Balushi, a graduate of the Master of Education in Educational Leadership programme, delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates, expressing their joy at completing their studies and graduating. She said, "Today, we carry in our hearts the joy of accomplishment, in our eyes a passion for the future, and in our souls a noble mission that we have chosen to carry with pride.

We have honed our expertise at the Sharjah Education Academy with knowledge, methodology, and modern visions, enabling us to return to our educational fields more empowered and contribute to building an educational community with solid foundations that elevates the status of teachers and raises the standards of students."

Al Balushi added, noting the Sharjah Education Academy's significant efforts in advancing the mission of teachers and education, "We have learned at the Sharjah Education Academy that teaching is not just a profession, but rather a mission that begins with planting hope and ends with empowering generations." From this standpoint, we promise to carry out this trust with all sincerity and to be the best ambassadors for distinguished education, guided by the vision of our wise leadership, which has placed teachers at the heart of the development process.

The Chairman of the Ruler's Office presented the graduates of the academic and professional development programs with their graduation certificates, congratulating them on their graduation and taking commemorative photos with them. He also honoured GEMS Millennium School Sharjah in recognition of its efforts in hosting and training Sharjah Education Academy students throughout the academic year, as part of the "Guidance School" initiative launched by the Academy in 2023.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, the graduates recited the Teacher's Oath: "I swear by Almighty God to observe God in the teaching profession, to protect my students in all circumstances, to do my utmost in their education, to instill a love of the homeland in their hearts, and to be sincere in the teaching profession, and God is my witness."