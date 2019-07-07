UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salem Al Qasimi Becomes Member Of International Institute For Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:15 PM

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International Institute for Tolerance

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The International Institute for Tolerance has announced that Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department of Ras Al Khaimah, has become a member of its board of trustees, in appreciation of his leading role in empowering and supporting youth.

George Willard, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Institute, said that Sheikh Salem is a leading model of caring for youth.

Sheikh Salem said that his selection as member of the institute’s board of trustees is a source of pride for all Emiratis, as it affirms the UAE’s presence in major international professional institutions, and highlights the message of the UAE’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that tolerance is a positive value rooted in the country’s cultural heritage, which is reflected by its celebration of the Year of Tolerance 2019, whose pillars were established by Sheikh Zayed.

He added that the institute is planning many events and projects in 2019 and 2020 in Jordan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, the United Kingdom, France, Taiwan, Vietnam, Tunisia, and the United States, which include organising children’s competitions and youth programmes.

Sheikh Salem explained about the institute’s voluntary work, while pointing out that it is a non-profit organisation that relies on the participation of its members, through five councils that were formed to conduct this work.

Sheikh Salem also stated that the institute is made up of working committees, will hold the Tolerance Forum in Jordan in December and a seminar on cultural understanding in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in November, and is preparing for its Regional Asian Conference in Thailand in January 2020.

The US-based institute aims to promote understanding, acceptance and tolerance between individuals, groups and cultures.

Related Topics

India Thailand Sri Lanka France Oman Salem Colombo Algeria Bahrain United Kingdom Tunisia United States Saudi Arabia Vietnam January November December 2019 2020 All Asia

Recent Stories

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

2 minutes ago

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

2 hours ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

2 hours ago

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.