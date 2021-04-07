Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 5th ICPM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, inaugurated the activities of the Fifth International Conference of Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM), on Wednesday, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

The opening ceremony of the conference began with the playing of the national anthem, after which Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park, gave a speech explaining the role of the SRTI Park in hosting exhibitions and conferences of specialisation in vital sectors, which are part of its main objectives and axes. He also presented many of the achievements and projects achieved in cooperation with universities, academic institutions, and specialised international companies.

Thereafter, Dr. Abdullah Al Kindi, Chairman of ICPM Organising Committee, delivered a speech in which he addressed the conference’s role in attracting specialised companies to support the medical field and reach important partnerships that contribute to achieving the goals of the conference. He also referred to the effective participation of universities and academic institutions that enrich the conference with modern medical research and projects.

The inventor, Dr. Azad Al Najjar, the guest of honour of the conference, gave a speech in which he referred to the great civilisational achievements of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

Al Najjar also thanked the organising committee of the conference for such specialised medical exhibitions that benefit such an important sector.

The ceremony included the presentation of a documentary film about the conference’s march and its most prominent results and axes. In this edition, the conference will discuss medical tourism in the UAE, and the uses of pharmaceutical companies and showcases the latest developments of medical equipment for artificial intelligence.

After the opening ceremony, Sheikh Salem toured the exhibition halls on the sidelines of the conference, in which more than 80 companies are presenting their most prominent medical products that depend on artificial intelligence, in addition to existing projects and research conducted by academic institutions.

The conference will be attended by pharmacists, dentists and doctors in general, and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, dental products and biotechnology companies, health care providers, professors of faculties of pharmacy, dentistry and biotechnology, graduates of faculties of dentistry, pharmacy and biotechnology, pharmacy owners, and health professionals. In addition to health insurance companies, drug distribution agencies, representatives of scientific offices, hospitals and medical centres, several non-profit health organisations, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE.