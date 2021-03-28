Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, inaugurated on Sunday, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital (MBZFH) in Sharjah, for Covid-19 patients.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi toured the hospital, where he listened to an explanation about the hospital’s facilities, equipment and medical staff.

The hospital was accomplished within 10 days, on an area of seven thousand square metres, including 204 beds, 48 of which are for intensive care and 156 for moderate and severe cases. The hospital’s medical team consists of 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and assistant health personnel.

The construction of the field hospital comes as part of the UAE's efforts to address the Covid-19 virus, provide optimal medical care to the patients, using the latest medical supplies that meet the requirements of the health situation.

Commenting on this, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police and head of the local emergency crisis and disaster team in Sharjah indicated that the establishment of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Sharjah, which was provided with all medical equipment and treatment staff, contributes to strengthening the medical capabilities in the emirate to treat people with coronavirus, ensuring to provide health and treatment services according to the highest quality standards.

Al Shamsi explained that the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continues its efforts to take the best measures to enhance the readiness to address the epidemic and preserve the health and safety of its residents, expressing his deep thanks and appreciation for the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi affirmed the emirate’s keenness to provide all capabilities and facilities to confront the epidemic.

He also praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in dealing with the epidemic. Al Shamsi also lauded the effective role provided by the various government agencies and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), with its great experience, qualified medical, technical and administrative staff, and modern medical equipment is a pillar of the health care sector in the UAE.

Al Kaabi stressed that the opening of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah is a qualitative addition to the field hospitals that were previously opened in Dubai and Ajman.

Al Kaabi thanked the Sharjah government for its unlimited support for the completion of the field hospital in record time.

The inauguration was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.