Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screening centre for coronavirus in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, opened on Sunday, the a drive-through screening centre for coronavirus near Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.

The opening of the center comes within the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to take all preventive measures to ensure the safety of community members, and to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as these testing centers were equipped according to the highest standards, also provided with qualified and trained medical and technical personnel to ensure the health and safety of all citizens.

The center contains four entrances through which the necessary examination can be performed to detect the virus, which takes place from inside the car. The person must prepare his ID card, and stay in the car, while keeping the car windows closed until reaching the registration point at the entrance to the center, then one of the employees will come to sterilize his hands, and ask him to enter his ID card in the e-reader. After confirming the registration, the customer will proceed to the second point, which is to take the swab.

At the second point, one of the nurses comes to take the swab from the nose, after which he continues to drive his car towards the center exit, where he finds a sign indicating that the examination results will be sent to him via text message and that he can get the result as well through the smart application of "SEHA".

It takes between three and five days to obtain the result, and if the test result returns positive, the relevant authorities communicate with the person to take the necessary measures.

The examination center provides its services to 500 persons daily, from Sunday to Thursday (10 am to 6 pm), and any person wishes to conduct the examination in any of the centers spread in all emirates must reserve an appointment by calling the response service 8001717, or via the smart application of SEHA. A preliminary evaluation is made for whoever wishes to book an appointment to conduct the examination by answering some questions related to his condition, prior to the test.

Priority for screening is for those with symptoms, senior citizens, pregnant women, those with chronic diseases, people with disabilities, and people who came in contact with confirmed cases. As for those wishing to conduct a virus check for reassurance only, the detection procedure will be at a cost of AED 370, to be paid electronically through the SEHA application.

The registration process to book an appointment to conduct the coronavirus test through the smart application takes about two minutes, and is available in both Arabic and English, so that the customer enters his name, ID number, e-mail, phone number, and after this allows him to choose the day and hour that suit him. He later receives an appointment confirmation message over the phone.

Those who wish to download the SEHA smart application on iPhone devices can: via the link: https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/seha/id436297690, and on devices that use the Android system through the link: https : //play.google.com/store/apps/details? id = com.linkdev.seha.