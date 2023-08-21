Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, on Saturday evening attended the annual honouring ceremony for outstanding Sudanese high school students and university graduates at the Al Majara Hall of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which the Sudanese Social Centre organised in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Omar Ahmed Khojaly, head of the Sudanese community in Sharjah and director of the Sudanese Social Centre, delivered a speech in which he thanked the UAE's wise leadership, for providing good care to the Sudanese community.

He also praised H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’ great support in establishing the Centre.

He congratulated the students on their scientific excellence, wishing them a thriving future, stressing that science is the basis of civilisation.

In his speech, he also congratulated the Sudanese employees and innovators who won professional excellence awards.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi honoured the Sudanese innovators in various professional fields, and received a souvenir from the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah.

During the ceremony, outstanding high schools, universities, and colleges graduates were honoured, as well as the student who won the award for being the best among the other honorees, in recognition of his excellence, followed by honouring the winners of the awards of the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sadiq Sayed Ahmed, Deputy Consul-General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and several representatives of clubs and the Sudanese business Council in the UAE.