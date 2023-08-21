Open Menu

Salem Bin Abdulrahman Attends Sudanese Social Centre Ceremony 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, on Saturday evening attended the annual honouring ceremony for outstanding Sudanese high school students and university graduates at the Al Majara Hall of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which the Sudanese Social Centre organised in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Omar Ahmed Khojaly, head of the Sudanese community in Sharjah and director of the Sudanese Social Centre, delivered a speech in which he thanked the UAE's wise leadership, for providing good care to the Sudanese community.

He also praised H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’ great support in establishing the Centre.

He congratulated the students on their scientific excellence, wishing them a thriving future, stressing that science is the basis of civilisation.

In his speech, he also congratulated the Sudanese employees and innovators who won professional excellence awards.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi honoured the Sudanese innovators in various professional fields, and received a souvenir from the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah.

During the ceremony, outstanding high schools, universities, and colleges graduates were honoured, as well as the student who won the award for being the best among the other honorees, in recognition of his excellence, followed by honouring the winners of the awards of the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sadiq Sayed Ahmed, Deputy Consul-General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and several representatives of clubs and the Sudanese business Council in the UAE.

Related Topics

Business UAE Student Dubai Sharjah Salem Sudan Chamber Commerce From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

14 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of he ..

Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in futur ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ..

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ‘Believe in yourself’

20 minutes ago
 PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN ..

PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN AND AZAM KHAN A STAR CAST OF N ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanista ..

Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepr ..

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

43 minutes ago
Police arrest accused of blind murder case

Police arrest accused of blind murder case

41 minutes ago
 6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

41 minutes ago
 03 stolen motorcycles recovered

03 stolen motorcycles recovered

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 Int ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

44 minutes ago
 Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on m ..

Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on minor maid

44 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with ..

Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East