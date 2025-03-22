Salem Bin Abdulrahman Crowns BEEAH As Ramadan Padel Tennis Champs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, crowned the BEEAH Group team as winners of the men's padel tennis championship at the Sharjah Government Employees Club Ramadan sports Tournament on Friday evening at the Padel Arena.
The BEEAH Group triumphed over the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority team, which took second place, in an exciting final match. The Sharjah Police Sciences academy team secured third place.
This tournament is part of the Sharjah Government Employees Club's initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among staff and create an opportunity for employees to connect outside of their regular work duties. It encourages teamwork, positive interactions, and a sense of community among workers. The organisers are dedicated to improving the event each year to attract more participants and provide a memorable sporting experience.
The tournament drew a large audience, with 34 teams from 28 different government agencies participating, totalling 68 players. The atmosphere was lively and energetic, with great enthusiasm from both players and spectators. Many padel tennis fans came out to cheer, adding to the vibrant setting of the tournament.
Kicking off during Ramadan, the event offered a chance for government employees to strengthen their relationships in a fun and competitive environment, helping to shake up their daily routines and encouraging a spirit of challenge and sportsmanship.
The final match and award ceremony were attended by several notable figures, including Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Head of the Ruler's Office, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, and many other officials and representatives from the participating teams.
