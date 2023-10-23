Open Menu

Salem Bin Abdulrahman Visits ‘Tarahum For Gaza’ Campaign At ECS

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) On Sunday morning, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, visited the Expo Center Sharjah (ECS) to review the progress of "Tarahum for Gaza," the UAE campaign launched to provide relief to those affected by the war in Gaza.


The campaign is organised in Sharjah by the Sharjah Charity International, in cooperation with The Big Heart Foundation, and coordination with the Sharjah Volunteer Center.
Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman witnessed the massive efforts made by all the volunteers and those in charge of the campaign, which expresses solidarity with Palestinians.
He was briefed on the packages' packing procedures, including food items, and how to store them to ensure they reach the destination in the best possible condition

