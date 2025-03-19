Open Menu

Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Receives US Consul-General

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 05:18 PM

Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi receives US Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, today received Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States, at his office in the department.

He was accompanied by Clayton Sharp, a representative from the consulate’s political and economic section.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the US Consul-General and commended the strong relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to further strengthen ties to serve mutual future interests.

