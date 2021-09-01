Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a decree, appointing Salem Khalid Al Qassimi as the UAE’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Commenting on the appointment, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, "Salem Khalid Al Qassimi has extensive experience in the Arts and Heritage Sector. His appointment as the UAE’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO will strengthen the longstanding partnership between the UAE and the Organisation, as well as positively contribute to the strategic role played by the UAE in the fields under UNESCO’s mandate.

"The appointment is based on the Decree by the President of the UAE and underlines the importance of the UAE’s continued active engagement in international organisations and institutions. It also highlights the country’s commitment to playing a leading role in strengthening initiatives in education, culture and science, on a regional and global level. Through such joint projects and humanitarian cooperation, the UAE’s work with UNESCO is based on the principles of tolerance, openness and cultural collaboration."

The Minister added that the UAE has a proven track record of collaborating with UNESCO in areas under its expertise, in addition to being one of the Organisation’s largest donors.

"The UAE is implementing a range of projects to advance education, culture and science. Our approach behind these projects, is to promote and support sustainable and inclusive development for all," she said.

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, commented, "Our relationship with UNESCO is based on partnership to promote humanitarian and international cooperation, and establish intellectual and cultural convergence. We encourage global dialogue to achieve collective progress in the fields of culture, science, education and heritage."

He pointed out the projects in which the UAE has supported UNESCO, including the project "Reviving the Spirit of Mosul" and the resulting initiatives such as the reconstruction of the Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul and the Al-Hadba minaret, as well as the stabilisation and rehabilitation of The Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Hour. The UAE’s significant donations to educational and cultural funds have benefitted many countries around the world. The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, in particular, has worked closely with UNESCO to support and promote quality education globally.

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi has vast experience in several areas, most notably in environmental policy, cultural management and city planning.