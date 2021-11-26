Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday to mark Bahrain’s National Day.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, accompanied by Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, was welcomed by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said: "I would like to congratulate the Kingdom on its distinguished participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which we deem a timely opportunity to introduce the whole world to what Bahrain has achieved in terms of development and evolution on all levels, and to showcase the pioneering ideas, and future programmes that Bahrain is seeking to achieve, with the aim of attracting investors from across the globe."

Sheikh Nahayan continued: "Bahrain’s Expo 2020 pavilion showcases many facets of beauty, creativity and distinctiveness. Under the theme ‘Density Weaves Opportunities,’ the pavilion has become a window for the visitors into the deeply-rooted culture and authentic heritage of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its design clearly exhibits the values of diversity and multiculturalism of the Kingdom."

Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, said: "It is nice to share joy with a sisterly and beloved country that is close to us, and that is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Today, while we celebrate the National Day, we celebrate as well the civilisations of our nations. Hosting this event for the first time in MEASA and embracing the world in this world gathering, the UAE proves that a city that is as big as its dreams and projects dedicated to making achievements, to giving, and to connecting the peoples and civilisations".

Speaking about the unique design of the Bahrain Pavilion, Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa told Expo news Service: "I always say that architecture is the language of civilisation[such as at] Expo 2020 Dubai, which tries to make use of this exceptional opportunity to show the best of what the Kingdom of Bahrain has." She invited the pavilion’s visitors to tour Bahrain and experience its beaches, its pearls, its economy, as well as its ancient civilisation that dates back 5,000 years.

She also underlined the importance of cooperation with the UAE across various cultural projects: "The Kingdom of Bahrain is a regional and international hub that serves that world cultural heritage sites in the Arab countries, especially in the UAE, [with] which we have fraternity, official and family ties in addition to joint cooperation."

A flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza heralded the start of the day’s celebrations, followed by a performance by the Bahrain Police Band.

The Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 explores the theme of density as an enabler of opportunities through an immersive visitor experience, beginning with the sensory spatial environment created by its ground-breaking architecture. The pavilion emphasises the diversity of Bahraini traditional handmade crafts and contemporary woven materials production, as well as the innovation and skills that are essential in their process.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.