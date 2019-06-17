SALT announces its global thought leadership conference in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SALT - a global thought leadership forum fostering collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology, and geopolitics - has announced that it will bring the global thought leadership forum to Abu Dhabi later this year in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM

SALT Abu Dhabi, set to take place from 19th to 21st November, will gather leading voices in global business together for three days of networking and collaboration on the world’s most important growth opportunities.

"The UAE has been a strategic launch-pad and vital East-West economic gateway. As an International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, ADGM plays a vital role in augmenting the country’s commitment to robust and sustainable economic growth locally and globally," said Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM.

SALT Abu Dhabi, he said, will provide a valuable global platform for business leaders and investors to gain new insights and knowledge of the MENA region, and explore new business and investment potential that these countries offer.

"We welcome more like-minded partners to join us in bringing global thought leadership and new opportunities to Abu Dhabi and the region."

The event will be the inaugural SALT event in the middle East or Africa, with its presence reinforcing the undeniable economic importance and investment opportunities in the region. In addition to its flagship Las Vegas conference, SALT previously hosted successful conferences in Singapore and Tokyo.

"As we evaluated potential destinations for our next international SALT Conference, Abu Dhabi stood out as the ideal partner due to its collaborative cultural identity and bold economic vision for the future," said SALT Founder Anthony Scaramucci. "We believe in the coming years that ADGM and Abu Dhabi will continue to emerge as a leading global financial centre, and are excited to provide our global delegates an inside look at opportunities in the region."

The conference will feature speakers and attendees from around the world, including deep participation from key stakeholders and leading investors in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region.