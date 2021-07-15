Sam Bardaouil, Till Fellrath to curate Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Art announced today that the guest curators for its 2021 Beyond: Emerging Artists programme will be Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, co-founders of multidisciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented.

The curators have chosen three UAE-based emerging artists to participate this year and create new commissions for the exhibition.

"We are honoured and delighted to have such distinguished curators as Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath helming the Beyond: Emerging Artists programme for 2021. With their critical insights into Modern and Contemporary art from the region, they will bring a deeply informed art-historical context and perspective to bear on what can be viewed as a new moment for the contemporary Emirati art scene today," said Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art. "The commissioned artists for 2021, Hashel Al Lamki, Maitha Abdalla and Christopher Benton, are all key voices from within the community and will be supported by Sam and Till as they realise ambitious new projects for this year’s programme."

The commissioned artists each bring a unique perspective to this year’s programme. Al Lamki is inspired by the evolution of the UAE’s cultural dynamic since the early 2000s, while performance artist Abdalla explores the real and the imagined using memory and folktales. Benton’s multimedia works span sculpture, photography and film.

"We are thrilled to be curating Abu Dhabi Art's 2021 Beyond: Emerging Artists programme," said Bardaouil and Fellrath. "The next edition will showcase new commissions by three very diverse artists whose practices are marked by a truly interdisciplinary approach, in both conceptual reference and choice of media.

Departing from a position of heightened social engagement, and with remarkable formal inventiveness and intellectual rigour, Maitha, Hashel and Christopher touch upon a number of pertinent issues that are of significant relevance to the socio-cultural context of the UAE, as well as the current discourse within the global arts community."

Al Lamki’s project for the programme, titled Dice, highlights the patterns of the world, showing that everything has a rise and fall, and is meant to repeatedly evoke a sense of tension and release.

Abdalla said, "My work often revolves around local stories, folktales and mythology and explores the boundaries of these stories through performance. I plan on exploring one of these folktales in particular this year, a folkloric female character who pushes boundaries and is feared by the community."

Benton said, "I am presenting a project that is looking at the date palm tree as a symbol for the movement of people, ideas, and products across the world, and across decades. I am envisioning my project as comprising a large-scale installation, video and sculpture, and I can’t wait to share what I have been working on this November."

Beyond: Emerging Artists 2021 will be on show at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 17th November, 2021, until 22nd January, 2022.

The fair’s upcoming edition will open to the public at Manarat Al Saadiyat from Thursday, 18th November to Sunday, 21st November, 2021, with an opening reception on 17th November.