Sam Houston Race Park Hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) TEXAS,7th April, 2023 (WAM) – Sam Houston Race Park will host today (Friday) the Al Wathba Stallions as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The main card race will feature a field of 10 horses, all of which are above three years of age and will compete over a distance of 1107 km.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

