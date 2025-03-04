Open Menu

SAMANA Developers Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell To Mark AED40 Million Contribution To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) SAMANA Developers rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to mark its support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, and representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), organisers of the campaign.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund that provides treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

SAMANA Developers had announced plans to develop an AED40 million endowment building in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

Revenues from the endowment building will support the campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities.

This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

Operating under the MBRGI, the campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.

