UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samba Financial Group Chooses Dubai International Financial Centre For International Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International Financial Centre for international operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region is welcoming the leading Saudi Arabian Bank, Samba Financial Group to its client list.

It will become the first Saudi Arabian bank to establish in DIFC.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said, "We would like to thank Samba Financial Group for being the first bank from Saudi Arabia to establish a presence in the DIFC to service UAE and the region. Being part of the region’s largest and comprehensive financial ecosystem of more than 2,500 companies, including 820 financial firms will be a catalyst for their growth.

"Samba Financial Group is known in Saudi Arabia for transforming the financial services sector which aligns perfectly to DIFC’s vision to drive the future of finance. We are looking forward to helping them access the fast-growing markets across the region.

"

On receiving the licence to operate in DIFC, Rania Nashar, Chief Executive Officer of Samba Financial Group said, "DIFC’s legal and regulatory framework and infrastructure provides us with the ideal platform to grow, not just in the UAE, but across the region. Our presence reinforces Samba’s commitment to the UAE, is part of the Group’s strategic growth plans and will also allow us to enhance our client coverage in the region.

"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the licencing process and looking forward to building a close and long-lasting relationship with DIFC."

DIFC has attracted the world’s leading financial institutions since it opened in 2004. The Centre continues to attract new clients and recently announced over 300 new companies had joined during the first six months of 2020.

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Dubai Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia Middle East 2020 Samba Bank Limited Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

34 minutes ago

French Newspaper Sets Cover Photo of Putin Dressed ..

14 minutes ago

EU Must Discuss Targeted Sanctions Against Belarus ..

14 minutes ago

Beirut blast conspiracy tales abound on social med ..

14 minutes ago

Romania to re-open schools despite virus spike

14 minutes ago

Over half of Beirut health facilities 'non-functio ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.