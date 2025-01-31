Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter net income rose more than 20 percent from a year earlier despite the waning global demand for memory chips, beating market expectations.

Its net income totaled 7.75 trillion won (US$5.4 billion) for the October-December period, up 22.2 percent from 6.34 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit soared 129.9 percent on-year to 6.49 trillion won, while sales rose 11.8 percent to 75.78 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 5.69 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap news Agency.

The company's flagship semiconductor business earned 2.9 trillion won in operating profit for the three-month period ended in December on 30.1 trillion won in sales.

Samsung Electronics said it spent 10.3 trillion won on R&D in the fourth quarter and a record 35 trillion won in 2024.

For the entire 2024, its annual net profit surged 122.5 percent on-year to 34.45 trillion won, and its operating income expanded nearly fivefold to 32.72 trillion won from 6.57 trillion won.

Annual revenue rose 16.2 percent to 300.87 trillion won, marking the second-highest yearly figure after the record high set in 2022.

