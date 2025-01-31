Open Menu

Samsung Electronics Q4 Net Profit Expands Over 20 Pct Despite Waning Chip Demand

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 09:49 AM

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter net income rose more than 20 percent from a year earlier despite the waning global demand for memory chips, beating market expectations.

Its net income totaled 7.75 trillion won (US$5.4 billion) for the October-December period, up 22.2 percent from 6.34 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit soared 129.9 percent on-year to 6.49 trillion won, while sales rose 11.8 percent to 75.78 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 5.69 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap news Agency.

The company's flagship semiconductor business earned 2.9 trillion won in operating profit for the three-month period ended in December on 30.1 trillion won in sales.

Samsung Electronics said it spent 10.3 trillion won on R&D in the fourth quarter and a record 35 trillion won in 2024.

For the entire 2024, its annual net profit surged 122.5 percent on-year to 34.45 trillion won, and its operating income expanded nearly fivefold to 32.72 trillion won from 6.57 trillion won.

Annual revenue rose 16.2 percent to 300.87 trillion won, marking the second-highest yearly figure after the record high set in 2022.

Related Topics

Business Company December Samsung Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 minutes ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 minutes ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 minutes ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

3 minutes ago
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion ..

Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East