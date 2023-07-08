Open Menu

San Sebastián Racecourse In Madrid To Host The Sheikh Zayed Zayed Bin Sultan Cup

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2023) S AN S EBAS TIAN, Spain, 8th July 2023, (WAM) – The San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid will host on Sunday, 9th July 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan listed Cup.

With a prize of 16,000 Euros, the race is specifically for seven novice horses that are four years old, covering a distance of 1600 meters

In Italy, a field of ten horses - aged three years and above - will compete in the 1350 metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup in the Tag liac ozzo Racecourse.

Both races are being held under the patronage of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The festival contributes to developing horse races worldwide and supports the efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses.

Related Topics

San Madrid Spain Italy July Sunday Race

Recent Stories

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

16 minutes ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

2 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

2 hours ago
Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

5 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

5 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East