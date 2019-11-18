Sanad Aerotech becomes maintenance centre for Leap Engines

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2019 (WAM) - Sanad Aerotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company and a leading engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, solutions provider, has signed a landmark agreement with GE Aviation, GE, to provide maintenance services to GE for the next-generation of narrow body and wide body aircraft.

Under this agreement, the Abu Dhabi based company will provide performance restoration overhaul services on the GEnx-1B engine as well as continued time, or quick turn overhauls on CFM International’s LEAP engines for GE.

Effective 1 January 2020, Sanad Aerotech will expand its existing maintenance and repair services to include full overhaul on 315 GEnx engines until 2035, and quick turn on 237 LEAP engines until 2030 at its Abu Dhabi shop.

Mansoor Janahi, Sanad Aerotech CEO said: "This significant new agreement is a testament to the trust that Sanad Aerotech has earned as a preferred global provider of engine MRO solutions to the world’s largest engine manufacturers. Our partnership with GE elevates Abu Dhabi’s standing as a strategic and reliable hub for MRO solutions and supports the emirate’s vision to build a sustainable knowledge and innovation economy.

Sanad Aerotech’s long-term agreement with GE empowers us to attract outstanding UAE national talent to lead the development of this strategic growth sector."

The LEAP engine, which powers both Boeing, Airbus aircraft and Comac C919 boasts a 18,000-plus worldwide order book, making it the world’s most in-demand commercial airplane engine.

"Sanad Aerotech's partner expansion strategy with the industry’s largest engine manufacturers has proven successful and, consequently, more international airlines are being provided with advanced technical MRO services in Abu Dhabi than ever before," added Janahi.

Alan Kelly, GE Aviation CFM Services General Manager said: "Sanad Aerotech has established itself as a leading MRO provider in the region. This agreement will enable GE to further expand its GEnx MRO network and increase the quick turn capabilities for CFM International’s LEAP engines in the region. We look forward to working together to provide our engine customers with outstanding MRO support."

Sanad Aerotech has been maintaining GEnx engines since 2013 and was the first GEnx MRO center in the middle East North Africa region.