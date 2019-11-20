UrduPoint.com
Sanad, Emirates Airlines Sign MoU During Dubai Airshow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Sanad, Emirates Airlines sign MoU during Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Sanad Aerotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company and a leading provider of aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Airlines, through its leading aircraft engine MRO division, Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC).

The signing between two of the UAE’s aerospace giants, agreed during the Dubai Airshow 2019, sets a new milestone in the UAE’s future MRO landscape by establishing collaborative groundwork for the delivery of world-class MRO services through shared knowledge and a strong heritage in aviation excellence. Sanad and EEMC have a combined experience of over 60 years, and the collaboration will create aero-engine centres of excellence, dedicated repair and training capabilities, and knowledge sharing and technology collaboration.

Mansoor Janahi, Sanad Aerotech CEO, said, "Sanad’s success is driven by its long-standing heritage and experience with its customer-centric service driven ethos of engineering excellence, next-generation technology deployment and constant innovation. Our historic agreement with EEMC presents tremendous opportunities to create value for the UAE’s growing aerospace industry and more importantly, to generate high-value job opportunities for Emirati talent. This also marks the beginning of a productive collaboration between two of the UAE’s largest homegrown aviation and aerospace companies that can turn the nation’s aspirations of a global-leading UAE-based MRO hub into reality.

"

Within a state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Al Warsan in Dubai, EEMC provides dedicated aircraft engine MRO services to the Emirates fleet. It currently delivers MRO capacity for GE 90, GP 7200, with a 24/7, 365 days a year service backed by a qualified and highly competent workforce that strips, inspects and builds on a single site. This capability is further enhanced by an information and communication technology system that supports strict quality control.

Mohammed Jaffar Nasser, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Engineering Maintenance said, "This agreement combines the expertise of two leaders in the UAE’s MRO sector. Emirates is confident that this collaboration will deliver substantial benefits to the UAE aviation industry as a whole through developing our expertise and shared capabilities, as well as by nurturing a new generation of skilled Emirati nationals for the rapidly expanding engine overhaul industry."

Sanad has built strategic partnerships with leading international OEMs including Rolls Royce, GE, and International Aero Engines (IAE). These partnerships have empowered Sanad to deliver industry-leading aircraft engine MRO expertise throughout a variety of engine maintenance services across multiple engine platforms.

