Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Sanad, a leader in aerospace engineering and leasing solutions wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE Aerospace, a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft, at the “Make it in the Emirates” held in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement builds on a long-standing partnership established in 2013, with a new focus on advancing human capital through immersive training, innovation-driven programs, and structured knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Amid a projected surge in global demand for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) professionals, with the sector expected to reach $169 billion by 2037, this partnership aims to strengthen the UAE’s talent pipeline and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a global aerospace hub.

Through a suite of targeted programmes, Sanad and GE Aerospace will deliver a powerful blend of technical training, job-placement opportunities, and digital learning to prepare the next generation of aerospace professionals.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, “At Sanad, human capital is our most valuable asset.

Our partnership with GE Aerospace enables us to combine Sanad’s industry insight with GE’s world-renowned training capabilities. Together, we are cultivating a workforce that is future-ready and well-equipped to drive innovation and excellence in aerospace, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the global aviation industry.”

Dave Kircher, GEnx Product Line General Manager at GE Aerospace, stated, “We are proud to work with Sanad in shaping the future of aerospace talent in the UAE. As a committed partner in the UAE’s aviation ecosystem for more than four decades, this MoU reflects our shared continued commitment to knowledge exchange, innovation, and building the next generation of aviation professionals.”

Today, Sanad remains the only GEnx overhaul provider in the middle East, operating under a long-term agreement through 2034. Over the past five years, Sanad has completed more than 250 engine inductions, and this new agreement represents a significant milestone, highlighting the strength of the partnership and Sanad’s proven track record in delivering world-class MRO services.

The collaboration reflects both organisations' shared commitment to operational excellence, technical innovation, and sustained regional growth.

