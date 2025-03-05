Sanad, Lion Air Sign 5-year MRO Agreement For V2500 Engines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Sanad, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, has entered into a new five-year partnership with Lion Air, Indonesia's largest privately-owned airline.
Through this agreement, Sanad will provide comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for V2500 engines, which power Lion Air's Airbus A320 fleet, including aircraft operated by Batik Air and Super Air Jet.
The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, and Dennis Kirana, Vice CEO Batam Aero Technics, in the presence of Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.
Central to this partnership is the V2500 engine, manufactured by International Aero Engine, which has been a cornerstone of aviation since entering the market in 1989. Today, it powers more than 2,600 aircraft and serves more than 170 operators globally, accumulating an impressive 275 million flight hours, a testament to its efficiency, reliability, and durability.
As of 2023, over 5,280 V2500 engines are in service worldwide, underscoring its continued relevance in modern aviation.
Sanad will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi to service Lion Air's V2500 engine fleet. Having maintained over 250 V2500 engines in the last five years, Sanad remains the sole V2500 full overhaul service provider in the middle East since 2012.
This new agreement further bolsters Sanad's position as a leading independent MRO service provider and as a trusted partner for the world's leading airlines.
Lion Air, one of Southeast Asia's largest fleet operators, currently owns a fleet of over 310 aircraft. This new deal extended to include MRO services for V2500 engines used by Super Air Jet and Batik Air, both subsidiaries of Lion Air. Together, these airlines operate more than 65 aircraft powered by V2500 engines.
Janahi stated the agreement with Lion Air, Indonesia's largest airline by fleet size, strengthens Sanad's global presence and reinforces Abu Dhabi as a hub for innovation. It expands Sanad's customer base and builds on existing partnerships with Indonesian carriers, aligning with its focus on Southeast Asia, the world's fastest-growing aviation market.
The deal also highlights the strong economic and industrial ties between the UAE and Indonesia.
Kirani said, "Sanad's expertise and capabilities in maintaining our V2500 fleet make them the perfect partner. This partnership is vital for ensuring the continued efficiency, safety, and reliability of our V2500 fleet, which is crucial to our operations."
Recent Stories
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines4 minutes ago
-
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations34 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police Iftar Cannon supports Fathers’ Endowment Campaign throughout Ramadan49 minutes ago
-
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched1 hour ago
-
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan1 hour ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain2 hours ago
-
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry2 hours ago
-
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut2 hours ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority2 hours ago
-
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance2 hours ago