Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Sanad, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, has entered into a new five-year partnership with Lion Air, Indonesia's largest privately-owned airline.

Through this agreement, Sanad will provide comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for V2500 engines, which power Lion Air's Airbus A320 fleet, including aircraft operated by Batik Air and Super Air Jet.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, and Dennis Kirana, Vice CEO Batam Aero Technics, in the presence of Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.

Central to this partnership is the V2500 engine, manufactured by International Aero Engine, which has been a cornerstone of aviation since entering the market in 1989. Today, it powers more than 2,600 aircraft and serves more than 170 operators globally, accumulating an impressive 275 million flight hours, a testament to its efficiency, reliability, and durability.

As of 2023, over 5,280 V2500 engines are in service worldwide, underscoring its continued relevance in modern aviation.

Sanad will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi to service Lion Air's V2500 engine fleet. Having maintained over 250 V2500 engines in the last five years, Sanad remains the sole V2500 full overhaul service provider in the middle East since 2012.

This new agreement further bolsters Sanad's position as a leading independent MRO service provider and as a trusted partner for the world's leading airlines.

Lion Air, one of Southeast Asia's largest fleet operators, currently owns a fleet of over 310 aircraft. This new deal extended to include MRO services for V2500 engines used by Super Air Jet and Batik Air, both subsidiaries of Lion Air. Together, these airlines operate more than 65 aircraft powered by V2500 engines.

Janahi stated the agreement with Lion Air, Indonesia's largest airline by fleet size, strengthens Sanad's global presence and reinforces Abu Dhabi as a hub for innovation. It expands Sanad's customer base and builds on existing partnerships with Indonesian carriers, aligning with its focus on Southeast Asia, the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

The deal also highlights the strong economic and industrial ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

Kirani said, "Sanad's expertise and capabilities in maintaining our V2500 fleet make them the perfect partner. This partnership is vital for ensuring the continued efficiency, safety, and reliability of our V2500 fleet, which is crucial to our operations."