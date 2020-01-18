Sanad Powertech awarded Shams Power Company maintenance contract

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) Sanad Powertech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has been awarded a contract for the maintenance, repair and overhaul, MRO, operations of the steam engine and power generator of Shams Power Company, one of the largest operational concentrated solar power plants in the world.

The contract was signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, held from 11th to 18th January 2020.

The project within the domestic portfolio of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala, covers 2.5 square kilometres and has a capacity of 100 megawatts.

Equipped with a matrix of 768 parabolic trough collectors, the solar field generates clean, renewable electricity from solar heat rather than light. Through a system of parabolic mirrors which serve as solar thermal collectors, electricity is generated using conventional steam-powered turbines.

Khaled Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aerospace, Renewables and Information Communications Technology at Mubadala, said, "This collaboration between two leading companies in power and clean energy is a major step in our efforts to maximise joint business opportunities among all Mubadala companies. Sanad Powertech’s ability to provide competitive and high-quality services to an important future sector, such as clean energy, is a key advantage of this new contract.

"

For his part, Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad Powertech, said, "The award of the new service contract is further evidence of Sanad Powertech’s technical excellence that enables it to continually expand its scope of work. Having successfully delivered high-level services to the local energy sector over the past 18 years, the new contract will provide a strong opportunity for Sanad Powertech to enter the clean energy sector, one of the most important sectors of future growth, through partnership with Masdar, a key player in the renewable energy industry on local and global levels."

Majed Al Awadi, General Manager of Shams Power Company, said, "Our contract with Sanad will have positive effects on the quality performance of the solar power station given the company’s long experience and advanced human expertise in maintenance."

Shams Power Company is a key contributor toward achieving Abu Dhabi’s objective of generating seven per cent of the emirate’s required energy from renewable resources by 2020, and the UAE target of generating 27 per cent its electricity from clean energy sources by 2021 and 50 per cent by 2050.