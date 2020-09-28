UrduPoint.com
Sanad Signs AED1 Billion Agreement With Pratt & Whitney And International Aero Engines For MRO Services

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Sanad signs AED1 billion agreement with Pratt & Whitney and International Aero Engines for MRO services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Sanad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala, announced today a new AED1 billion deal with Pratt & Whitney and International Aero Engines, IAE. The new agreement will see Sanad Aerotech providing IAE with expanded maintenance, repair and overhaul, MRO, services for its V2500 engines, which powers the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

The announcement of the new deal came during the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi, where industry leaders convened to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the aerospace, defence and space industries. This agreement expands the cooperation between Sanad and IAE in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft engines. Under the agreement, IAE, the manufacturer of V2500 engines, will offload V2500 engines for MRO services to Sanad’s state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone.

Commenting on this new agreement, Mansoor Janahi, Deputy Group CEO, Sanad, said, "We are signing this new agreement at a critical stage in the history of the aviation industry.

This agreement is another testament to Abu Dhabi’s established position as a reliable global centre for the aerospace industry and its state-of-the-art engineering services. With many global companies reformulating their relationships with their partners in line with the lessons learned from the pandemic, it seems that flexibility, sustainability and the capacity to deal with crises qualifies aerospace sector in the UAE to re-enforce its position as a preferred partner for major international companies.'' Dave Emmerling, Vice President, Commercial Aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney, said, "The relationship between Pratt & Whitney, IAE and Sanad is strong and we look forward to continuing to strengthen it for years to come. We expect our V2500 customers will benefit greatly from the MRO services provided by Sanad."

