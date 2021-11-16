UrduPoint.com

Sanad Signs MoU With MEPC To Propel Regional Expansion In KSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Sanad signs MoU with MEPC to propel regional expansion in KSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSA-based middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) to significantly enhance the regional presence and service reach of both companies.

The MoU will see a collaboration between both companies in joint capabilities across advanced aero-engine repairs. Within the current framework, both organisations will benefit from each other’s diverse leading services across engine repairs, upgrades, overhaul, and testing processes.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Deputy Group CEO, Sanad, and Abdullah Al-Omari, CEO from MEPC during this week’s Dubai Airshow 2021, which concludes at Dubai World Central, on November 18.

"This strategic new collaboration with MEPC builds on Sanad’s regional footprint and expands our reach across the Middle East as we further expand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Janahi.

"The strong trading relationship between the UAE and Saudi Arabia will accelerate the success of this partnership, providing us with abundant opportunities to support both MEPC and Sanad needs and in the regional MRO market."

As the prominent Military Turbine Engine MRO in the region MEPC strongly believes that this collaboration together with Sanad offers an excellent opportunity for both companies to complement each other’s diverse regional capabilities. "This collaboration can only maximise existing support to the region and aid in jointly identifying new areas of co-operation further advancing the technological advancement of MRO activities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia," said Abdullah.

