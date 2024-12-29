Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 29th December, 2024 (WAM) – The 2025 Liwa International Festival organising committee announced that the Sand Dune car Showdown will kick off tomorrow and the day after at Moreeb Dune.

The two-day event will bring desert motorsport enthusiasts together in an atmosphere full of challenge and excitement, with drivers showcasing their best sand performances on the iconic Moreeb Dune. The event is organised by Liwa sports Club.

This year’s showdown includes two main categories: 8-cylinder category: dedicated to high-performance vehicles equipped with powerful engines for superior acceleration and maneuverability.

6-cylinder category: considered the most competitive, combining power and flexibility, attracting both amateurs and professionals.

The organising committee employs a comprehensive scoring system to determine the best performances, focusing on key aspects such as speed and acceleration, skill and control in navigating challenges, and technical execution. Additional points are awarded for participants performing unique stunts and manoeuvres.