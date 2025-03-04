Open Menu

Sandbox Dubai Strikes First Global Partnership With AI Centre Hamburg

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Artificial Intelligence Centre Hamburg (ARIC), marking the first collaboration that Sandbox Dubai has entered with a foreign partner.

The partnership sees Dubai inviting top AI innovators and businesses from Europe to test their new technologies in the emirate's regulatory sandbox in line with its efforts to become a global hub for AI development.

ARIC is one of Europe's leading AI centres, bringing experts from business, science and society together to share knowledge in the field of AI. Under the MoU, DFF and ARIC will exchange knowledge and connect innovators and companies working in deep tech from the UAE and Germany.

DFF will provide access to Sandbox Dubai, a platform that helps businesses test their products and services in a regulated environment, aiming to speed up the adoption of new technologies. The sandbox was launched in 2024 under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate's economy over the next decade.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer of DFF, signed the MoU with Alois Krtil, CEO of ARIC.

AlJaziri said, "Sandbox Dubai is designed to strengthen Dubai's regulatory and innovation ecosystem by identifying emerging opportunities, fostering innovation, and working with government and private sector partners to develop forward-looking regulations that support their operations and future projects."

He added that DFF aims to introduce Sandbox Dubai to global markets and drive international collaboration in regulatory innovation. "Our goal is to support talent and creative entrepreneurs, while encouraging companies to develop and launch new products and services in Dubai – establishing the city as a global business hub where pioneering technologies are developed, tested, and deployed to shape the future."

Krtil stated that this partnership will provide a platform for innovators, entrepreneurs and policymakers in both countries to share knowledge and experience in implementing AI in sandbox environments. The collaboration will include networking within the innovation ecosystem, joint knowledge and technology transfer projects, and the exchange of best practices through joint learning initiatives.

