Sandooq Al Watan approves three-year strategy to create tech talent leaders' pool

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) Sandooq Al Watan, a social initiative launched by a group of Emirati businessmen to achieve sustainable development, a decent life, and a bright future for all the people of the nation, approved its strategy for the next three years to deliver on its mission of empowering the citizens and society of the UAE through the provision of growth opportunities.

This would help in unleashing their fullest potential to contribute towards the development of the nation and its vision of grooming a generation determined to give back to their nation.

The strategy will focus on intensive programmes that develop and qualify young Emiratis to be future leaders through five main areas: Discovering and nurturing talented people to achieve their maximum potential; improving the programming language; creating a generation of programmers; providing professional guidance to develop young national competencies; supporting applied research and innovation to develop national technologies and supporting innovative emerging projects in the field of technology.

The virtual meeting, which was headed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Directors at Sandooq Al Watan, commended the achievements of the work teams despite the current challenges facing the world.

Sheikh Nahyan paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his unstinted support for the fund and his tireless efforts to develop the nation and empower its people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the very high investment returns achieved by the fund, in addition to implementing quality programmes in various emirates of the country during 2020.

Sandooq Al Watan identified and nurtured more than 355 gifted students, graduated 1500 coders from the UAE Coder Programme, dispensed applied research grants to 88 researchers, funded eight emerging tech start-ups and provided 10,000 laptops to support distance learning during the pandemic.