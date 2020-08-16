Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre for Talented Youth organise online three-week summer ‘Model United Nations’ Course

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Sandooq Al Watan, the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support research projects for the post-oil era, has organised a three-week online summer course titled "Model United Nations", bringing together 30 Emirati high school students from various backgrounds who are passionate about international law and want to learn how the United Nations, UN, addresses global concerns.

Conducted by Tina Fields from Johns Hopkins University Centre for Talented Youth, CTY, who is based in Tampa, Florida, the USA, the course features four speakers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE Permanent Mission to the UN, and Nawah Energy Company.

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Acting Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, said, "Mawhibatna programme aims to discover and nurture gifted Emirati students and provide them with academic advising. We are honoured with the participation of several role models in the field of international cooperation in our ‘Model United Nations’ course this summer."

"The ‘Model United Nations’ course is a new subject in our Summer Programme that allows us to carry out these objectives," Fikri added. "It is a platform to educate students from various backgrounds about the structure and processes of the United Nations through readings, discussions, and research. Participants can study and analyse the effects of physical, economic, cultural, and political geographies on policymaking, all the while honing their writing, speaking, and critical-thinking skills.

"

Graduating students will have developed the skills to draft and present position papers and refine resolutions on relevant issues and world problems. Given that the course is conducted online for the first time, organisers sought to replace the required physical textbooks with online articles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Abdulnasser Alshaali, said, "[Students require] two things: you need to read and you need to write. You cannot write without reading enough books and articles to understand different terminologies, and at the same time, to better understand the concepts, you need to write."

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s Director of Policy Planning Department Jamal J. Al Musharakh, explained, "The UAE’s membership as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2022-2023 will be a monumental occasion. It will coincide with the UAE celebrating its 50th anniversary. The last time the UAE was a member of the Security Council was in 1986-1987. The world then was a lot different than the world today."

Topics set to be covered throughout the course include the History of the United Nations, UN Special Agencies and Programmes, UN Major Organs, the Importance of the World Health Organisation, Research and Writing Skills, Public Speaking, the Sustainable Development Goals, Human Rights, International Peace and Security, Humanitarian Crisis and Response, and the Future of the United Nations.