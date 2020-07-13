Sandooq Al Watan launches ‘Code Break’ initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Sandooq Al Watan launched the "Code Break" initiative to enhance the awareness of students about coding techniques and teach them the necessary knowledge to learn coding.

The first session of the initiative was attended by hundreds of students via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The initiative will organise monthly virtual interactive session through video conferencing on various technical topics related to computer sciences and coding, which will be presented by experts and specialists and involve students in activities that will develop their skills.

During the initiative’s first session, which was held yesterday, moderated by Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Acting Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, and attended by Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for the Care and Activities Sector, and Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, a leading student of the UAE Coder Programme, participating students were taught to code an educational online e-game that highlights the efficiency of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Fikri said that Sandooq Al Watan is keen to strengthen its strategic partnership and cooperation with various entities, to launch initiatives that will help improve the skills of students.

He added that the Code Break initiative is part of a series of initiatives launched by Sandooq Al Watan, which aim to prepare an innovative generation of Emirati coders with the skills to develop the best technical solutions to existing and future challenges.

"We were pleased with the participation of Dr. Al Shamsi in the session today, as she is one of the distinguished leaders of education and plays an influential role in raising the community’s awareness of coronavirus and ways of prevention, in addition to her academic expertise in computer sciences," he further added.