UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandooq Al Watan Launches New Centurium Prize Challenge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:45 PM

Sandooq Al Watan launches new Centurium Prize Challenge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Sandooq Al Watan, the national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businesspeople to support research projects for the post-oil era, is set to organise a new Centurium Prize Challenge entitled "ReThink Brine" to discuss how to reduce the quantities of brine discharge produced by desalination processes.

The challenge is sponsored by the Environmental Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, and Aldar Properties, in partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC. The competition seeks to protect the Arabian Gulf ecosystem and marine life, enable an eco-friendly construction and real estate sector, address the UAE’s water scarcity challenges, and support the UAE’s Water Security Strategy 2036.

Regarding the initiative, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the EAD, said, "Brine discharge increases the salinity of the surrounding sea water, causing a reduction in oxygen levels that, in turn, impacts marine life. As the environmental regulator of Abu Dhabi, conserving nature and biodiversity is one of our fundamental responsibilities, and addressing brine discharge is one of EAD’s top priorities.

"

Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO at Aldar Properties, added, "Finding a meaningful use for brine discharge is an incredibly important challenge. If the discharge can be turned into construction material, this will further Aldar’s goals of reducing its impact on our planet and supporting R&D efforts into more sustainable building methods."

The Centurium Prize is part of the 'researcher.ae' platform, an initiative by Sandooq Al Watan, which has, to date, supported 168 researchers in the UAE.

A judging committee of experts and representatives from sponsoring and partnering and other entities will oversee the competition, where a total prize purse of AED3.4 million will be awarded in increasing steps as ideas are screened. The winning team will take the final prize of AED2.5 million.

Participants can spend the Milestone Awards at their discretion, as long as it is used to complete their projects. After being reimbursed for all costs incurred during the competition, the final winner can allocate 50 percent of the grand prize for personal use, while the remaining amount is spent on further developing the final product.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Salem All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$200 million Sukuk on N ..

18 minutes ago

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

2 hours ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

3 hours ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

3 hours ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.