Sandooq Al Watan Launches New Round Of 'UAE Coder Initiative'

Sun 13th December 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Sandooq Al Watan announced the launch of a new round of the ''UAE Coder Initiative'', supported by Aldar Properties and in partnership with the Ministry of education.

The initiative will witness the participation of 200 outstanding students from Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Qaiwain who completed the elementary phase of the initiative and succeeded in programming competitions conducted by the ministry, to teach them advanced skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The new round of the initiative will be held remotely for a period of two weeks, starting today and ending on 24th December, 2020.

For the first time, the programme will also be attended by 60 students nominated by the ministry who succeeded in the elementary phase of competitions conducted by the ministry.

The UAE Coder Programme teaches Emirati children aged 7-14 the basics of coding in a fun and interactive way. By 2020, the programme aims to teach 2,500 children the basics of coding and enroll 500 in advanced coding programmes.

This initiative is of great value, whereas, it is estimated that 60 per cent of high paying jobs in the future will require basic coding skills and coding is a key driver of the industrial revolution. Thus, the programme will increase the student’s competitive advantage when job hunting in the future. This will benefit the UAE economy by establishing it as a hub for technology and sought-after talent.

The initiative aims to create a generation of Emirati coders and provide opportunities for students to learn computer science & consider as a profession.

