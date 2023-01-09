UrduPoint.com

Saned In 2022 Contributes To Sustainability Of Sharjah Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Saned in 2022 contributes to sustainability of Sharjah projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Sultan Musabah Al Ketbi, CEO of the Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company, said that the level of wastewater treatment for the real estate sector at Sharjah Asset Management Holding Company's sewage treatment plant reached 182,500,000 litres annually, at an estimated cost of AED1.8 million.

The wastewater treatment plant owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is strategically located in Souq Al Haraj.

Al Ketbi explained that the water treatment plant initiative is one of the green initiatives offered by Saned to its clients through its integrated expertise and technologies, which have helped achieve the sustainability of buildings and maintained international standards for green buildings.

Since the plant’s inauguration in 2016 and strategic partnership with the management of Souq Al Haraj, Saned has successfully saved more than 2.2 billion litres of water, equivalent to AED12.6 million, which was diverted for use in agriculture, irrigation and construction. It now aims to increase the plant’s capacity by 250 percent.

“Saned Integrated Facilities Management works in accordance with the highest international standards set in the industry. We keep our facilities up-to-date with the newest modern technologies and methods that help save and manage energy to reduce overall waste. We have supervised and overseen facilities management in Souq Al Jubail since 2015. We are keen to strategically manage energy usage and expenditure for the market through various operational procedures and the use of modern technologies, such as maintaining air conditioners periodically, which helps reduce energy consumption within natural limits and increases life expectancy for air conditioning systems.

We also promote using energy-saving metal and sodium halide lamps,” Al Ketbi said.

The modern building management system connects all buildings with electronic devices to manage and monitor equipment with ease. All equipment, such as fresh air handling units, HVAC systems, pumps and the chiller management system, are conveniently synced to the main system to monitor and modify internal temperatures in the area, he added.

Cold water control is also done through this system, achieving low energy consumption, he further added. Saned has also installed electronic receivers linked to the outside of buildings and monitors external weather patterns to help with frequency control to adjust internal power and reduce consumption.

Al Ketbi said that the adoption of these standards and the use of these technologies for facilities management in Souq Al Jubail have helped save more than 10 percent on energy consumption bills per month. Saned is now working diligently to reach 20 percent energy savings, a 200 percent rise over current savings.

Saned is involved in integrated facilities management, public and private care services facilities, technical project management in construction, and other areas related to health, safety and the environment.

Its strategies include fire prevention, environmental health and safety inspection and training, and security systems integration, which are routinely utilised to maximise the efficiency of systems and help reduce energy consumption.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Water Agriculture Company Sharjah 2016 2015 Market All Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corpora ..

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corporate Tax Public Awareness Progra ..

2 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a r ..

Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a range of sports and fitness act ..

17 minutes ago
 World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion ..

World pledges generous support worth $8.57 billion for flood-hit areas

29 minutes ago
 China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign ..

China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign Trade Operators - Russian Trad ..

29 minutes ago
 Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executio ..

Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executions: minister

29 minutes ago
 Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.