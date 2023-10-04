Open Menu

SAPAG VALVES Expands Middle East Presence With New Dubai Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) SAPAG VALVES, part of the IPI Group of France, has announced the opening of its office in Dubai, aimed at expanding its activities in the middle East.

The announcement was made at a breakfast networking event in the French Pavilion at ADIPEC 2023 on Wednesday.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Jean-Luc Ndikumana, General Manager of IPI Middle East, emphasised the significance of the UAE as a key market for their company and highlighted the role of their newly established office in Dubai in connecting with customers across the Middle East.

"As we become part of the vibrant energy landscape in this region, our commitment is to maintain our longstanding reputation for responsiveness and reliability. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to meet the diverse industrial requirements of the region.

Our extensive product portfolio spanning various application sectors allows us to provide tailor-made solutions to our valued customers," he said.

SAPAG VALVES has been manufacturing a wide range of high-quality, high-performance industrial valves for over 90 years, including butterfly valves (with elastomer liner and PTFE or metal seat), ball valves (in carbon steel and stainless steel), control valves (anti-cavitation type), non-return valves and relief valves.

ADIPEC showcases more than 2,200 exhibiting companies, including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs, and IECs, along with 30 country pavilions. From October 2nd to 5th, 2023, ADIPEC addresses critical climate and energy challenges, driving decarbonisation and safeguarding the energy sector's future.

