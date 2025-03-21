- Home
Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation Sends More Food Aid To Gaza Strip As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025)
RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and with close follow-up by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, the Foundation has sent a new shipment of food aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of its contribution to the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''.
The first shipment includes 32 tonnes of food parcels out of a total of 72 tonnes to be sent as an initial batch. This is part of a broader plan to send a total of 1,100 tonnes being prepared for dispatch.
This initiative aims to support affected families in the Strip, complementing the first phase which focused on providing essential health supplies for infants and mothers.
Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Fondation, stated that the Foundation continues, alongside other national charitable organisations, to provide humanitarian and charitable support to the people of Gaza under the framework of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
He added that this support is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to enhance the rapid response to the basic needs of the affected population.
