Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation Continues Relief Efforts In Gaza
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has instructed the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work to continue its humanitarian efforts and provide urgent relief aid to affected Palestinian people in Gaza under the direct supervision of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Foundation’s board of Directors.
This comes as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work, stated that the foundation is preparing 1,100 tonnes of food aid, equivalent to 40,000 food baskets, containing a variety of essential supplies to meet the basic needs of impacted families.
He added that this initiative builds upon previous efforts, including the foundation’s earlier shipment of essential food and health supplies for infants and mothers, ensuring support for the most vulnerable groups.
This ongoing commitment underscores the foundation’s role in comprehensive humanitarian response efforts across Gaza, reaffirming its leading position in charitable and relief work.
With this latest initiative, the total amount of aid delivered since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has reached 60,000 tonnes, reflecting the UAE’s continued dedication to supporting the people of Gaza and alleviating their suffering by providing essential supplies and humanitarian assistance.
