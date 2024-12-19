Saqr Ghabash Attends Qatari Embassy's National Day Reception
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Saqr Ghabash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, attended a reception hosted by Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, to celebrate his country's National Day.
The reception, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel this evening, was also attended by several senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.
Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador emphasised the deep historical roots of Qatari-Emirati relations, grounded in shared life, religion, and destiny, and built upon mutual interests and respect between the two brotherly countries.
