Saqr Ghobash and GNAT Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) ISTANBUL, 11th December 2021 (WAM) - Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today, at the margins of the16th Conference of Parliamentary Union of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, with Dr.

Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Of Turkey (GNAT).

The meeting discussed ways to enhance parliamentary relations between the FNC and GNAT and to develop a framework for coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Ghobash extended an invitation to Dr. Sentop to visit the UAE, the FNC and Turkey Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.