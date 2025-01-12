- Home
- Middle East
- Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in Al Ain
Saqr Ghobash Attends Annual Meeting Of 4th Batch Graduates Of Police College In Al Ain
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, along with several prominent national leaders, attended the 10th annual meeting of the graduates of the fourth batch of the Police College.
The event, which was held at the residence of Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in Al Ain, was attended by 70 graduates who have completed over 35 years since their graduation.
The gathering was filled with a spirit of connection and nostalgia.
This annual gathering aims to strengthen the bonds among graduates of the batch, reinforce professional and social relationships, and foster the exchange of ideas and discussions on mutual issues of interest.
It also plays a key role in preserving national heritage and promoting community belonging.
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in Al Ain3 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club3 minutes ago
-
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah33 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 20251 hour ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship1 hour ago
-
Muslim World League launches 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities' initiative2 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners2 hours ago
-
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting national economic grow ..2 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme3 hours ago
-
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands ..3 hours ago
-
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax3 hours ago