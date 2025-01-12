Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, along with several prominent national leaders, attended the 10th annual meeting of the graduates of the fourth batch of the Police College.

The event, which was held at the residence of Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in Al Ain, was attended by 70 graduates who have completed over 35 years since their graduation.

The gathering was filled with a spirit of connection and nostalgia.

This annual gathering aims to strengthen the bonds among graduates of the batch, reinforce professional and social relationships, and foster the exchange of ideas and discussions on mutual issues of interest.

It also plays a key role in preserving national heritage and promoting community belonging.