Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, at the council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan in various areas, and the importance of exchanging visits and experiences between the FNC and the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, reflecting their advancing cooperation and partnership, supported by their leaderships.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Ghobash welcomed Bagirov and congratulated Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the birth of their national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

He also thanked Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, for inviting him to attend the special session of the Azeri National Council to celebrate the centenary of Aliyev, which will be held on 16th May.

Bagirov lauded the FNC’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and its participation in international parliamentary events, confirming the deep and distinguished friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their keenness to develop them in all areas.

