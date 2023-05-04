UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, at the council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan in various areas, and the importance of exchanging visits and experiences between the FNC and the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, reflecting their advancing cooperation and partnership, supported by their leaderships.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Ghobash welcomed Bagirov and congratulated Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of the birth of their national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

He also thanked Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, for inviting him to attend the special session of the Azeri National Council to celebrate the centenary of Aliyev, which will be held on 16th May.

Bagirov lauded the FNC’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and its participation in international parliamentary events, confirming the deep and distinguished friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their keenness to develop them in all areas.

Related Topics

National Assembly UAE Abu Dhabi Azerbaijan May All

Recent Stories

Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Rea ..

Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Reach Deal to End Strike

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Indust ..

Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry From May 8-11- Global Affai ..

3 minutes ago
 German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 20 ..

German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump - Statistics

3 minutes ago
 Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment ..

Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment Contract Within Weeks - Oil Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway ..

Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway to Protest Macron's Visit

3 minutes ago
 PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After ..

PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After Share Prices Tumble

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.