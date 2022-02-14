Saqr Ghobash, British Parliamentarians delegation discuss bilateral cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council (FNC), met with members of the United Kingdom-United Arab Emirates All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) who are visiting the UAE.

The meeting was attended by FNC members, including Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Sarah Falkinaz, Mira Al Suwaidi, Marwan Al Muhairi, Dr. Hawaa Al Mansouri and Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed the delegation to the UAE, their second home, underlining the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK), which he described as a role model for what relationships should be between countries. "This visit reflects the distinguished bilateral relations between our friendly countries and peoples which are witnessing continuous progress and development, under the guidance and support of the two countries’ leadership," he said.

The FNC Speaker also reflected on the outcomes of his recent visit to the UK, during which he met with the chairman of the House of Commons and several officials to enhance bilateral parliamentary ties and partnership and take them to new levels of joint cooperation, especially in the parliamentary field.

Ghobash hailed the UK’s official support and that of the United Kingdom-United Arab Emirates All-Party Parliamentary Group's against Houthi militia's terrorist attacks on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE. He highlighted the fact that the UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks which contravene all international laws and norms. He also called on the APPG to support the efforts of re-designating Houthis as a terrorist organisation.

The FNC Speaker confirmed that the UAE has a legal and moral right to defend its lands, population and sovereignty. He said that his country exercises this right to prevent terrorist Houthi acts while supporting international efforts to reach a ceasefire and a political solution in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Jones and the accompanying delegation thanked the FNC for their warm welcome, stating that the UAE has managed to achieve significant milestones and development in different domains over the past fifty years.

They also expressed their keenness to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, attain strategic partnership with the UAE in all domains and unify efforts on international issues of common interest.