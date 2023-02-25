UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Calls For Greater Parliamentary Coordination At Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that Arab parliaments are required today more than ever before to coordinate parliamentary work, unify positions on all common issues, activate the role of parliamentary diplomacy, and cooperate in order to achieve the integration to which Arab peoples aspire.

We also need to enhance the role of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Ghobash further explained, while addressing chairs and members of Arab parliaments during the 34th meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which took place in Baghdad, in the presence of Fayez Al Shawabkeh, Secretary-General of the Union.

Many Arab countries are still facing and suffering from the scourges of terrorism and extremism that know no borders and all their entailed threats to Arab and international peace and security, Ghobash went on to explain.

He extended the condolences of the UAE leadership and people to Syria over the victims of the earthquake that struck the country recently.

Ghobash stressed the importance of arriving at unified positions that meet the aspirations of Arab peoples regarding critical issues, including the Palestinian Cause, which has guided the UAE's foreign policy since its establishment in 1971, and has topped the priorities of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who still carries the will of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to empower the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as several FNC members.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria UAE Baghdad Jerusalem All From Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

1 hour ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

2 hours ago
 UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early reco ..

UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early recovery after disaster in Türkiy ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.