Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that Arab parliaments are required today more than ever before to coordinate parliamentary work, unify positions on all common issues, activate the role of parliamentary diplomacy, and cooperate in order to achieve the integration to which Arab peoples aspire.

We also need to enhance the role of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Ghobash further explained, while addressing chairs and members of Arab parliaments during the 34th meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which took place in Baghdad, in the presence of Fayez Al Shawabkeh, Secretary-General of the Union.

Many Arab countries are still facing and suffering from the scourges of terrorism and extremism that know no borders and all their entailed threats to Arab and international peace and security, Ghobash went on to explain.

He extended the condolences of the UAE leadership and people to Syria over the victims of the earthquake that struck the country recently.

Ghobash stressed the importance of arriving at unified positions that meet the aspirations of Arab peoples regarding critical issues, including the Palestinian Cause, which has guided the UAE's foreign policy since its establishment in 1971, and has topped the priorities of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who still carries the will of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to empower the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as several FNC members.