Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication; and Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for FNC Presidency Affairs, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual concerns, and ways of developing the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, in line with the vision and approach of their leadership.

Ghobash said that the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and China is a model of an ideal partnership based on friendship and mutual respect. He noted that their leadership was keen to enhance the overall relations.

He also highlighted the importance of mutual visits and the exchange of expertise between the FNC and the Chinese parliament.

Zhang lauded the FNC’s role in the UAE’s parliamentary diplomacy and its distinguished contributions to international parliamentary events, highlighting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.