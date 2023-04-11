Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, Discuss Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication; and Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for FNC Presidency Affairs, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual concerns, and ways of developing the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, in line with the vision and approach of their leadership.

Ghobash said that the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and China is a model of an ideal partnership based on friendship and mutual respect. He noted that their leadership was keen to enhance the overall relations.

He also highlighted the importance of mutual visits and the exchange of expertise between the FNC and the Chinese parliament.

Zhang lauded the FNC’s role in the UAE’s parliamentary diplomacy and its distinguished contributions to international parliamentary events, highlighting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Exchange China Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

4 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

34 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

34 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

34 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.