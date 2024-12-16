- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Counci ..
Saqr Ghobash Congratulates Bahrain's Speaker Of Council Of Representatives, Chairman Of Shura Council On National Day
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) congratulated the leadership and people of Bahrain on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day, wishing them continued progress, prosperity, and development.
In his congratulatory messages sent to Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, and Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, Ghobash emphasised that their parliamentary cooperation reflects the genuine fraternal relations between the leadership and peoples of both countries.
These deep-rooted ties, spanning decades, also represent a cornerstone for advancing the principles of joint GCC cooperation.
FNC Speaker further highlighted the strong and enduring fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, which continue to flourish across all fields, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chai ..
ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam
ICT Police assures complete security for Christian community during Christmas
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defence
Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting5 seconds ago
-
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment21 seconds ago
-
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Counci ..32 seconds ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College46 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cruise ships between J ..1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Central Bank Deputy Govern ..2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain2 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights2 hours ago
-
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Dubai 20252 hours ago
-
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth3 hours ago
-
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International3 hours ago
-
FTA launches world’s first tax refund system for e-commerce retail purchases for tourists3 hours ago