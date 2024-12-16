Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Congratulates Bahrain's Speaker Of Council Of Representatives, Chairman Of Shura Council On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Council on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) congratulated the leadership and people of Bahrain on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day, wishing them continued progress, prosperity, and development.

In his congratulatory messages sent to Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, and Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, Ghobash emphasised that their parliamentary cooperation reflects the genuine fraternal relations between the leadership and peoples of both countries.

These deep-rooted ties, spanning decades, also represent a cornerstone for advancing the principles of joint GCC cooperation.

FNC Speaker further highlighted the strong and enduring fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, which continue to flourish across all fields, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

