Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of the Brazilian-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation in political, parliamentary, economic, social, cultural, tourism and sports fields, by exchanging visits and enhancing their coordination on issues of mutual concern, especially during international parliamentary events.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Emirati-Latin American and North American Parliaments Friendship Committee, Aysha Mohammed Al Mulla, Vice-Chair of the Committee, Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Dr. Shaikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, Ali Jassim, Mariam Majed Khalfan bin Thania, and Hind Humaid Al Olayli, in addition to Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

Fernando Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, also attended the meeting.

As the meeting commenced, Ghobash welcomed Bolsonaro and his delegation and lauded the strong relations between the UAE and Brazil.

He also commended the significant development in their bilateral ties, most notably following the visit of Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, to the UAE in October 2019, which was crowned by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also stressed the importance of advancing their parliamentary coordination to improve their relations and unifying their stances and visions, in line with their leaderships' directives to enhance their cooperation across various fields.

Moreover, Bolsonaro praised the UAE's successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the UAE's leading global position.