UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Discusses Advancing Cooperation With Brazilian Parliamentary Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of the Brazilian-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation in political, parliamentary, economic, social, cultural, tourism and sports fields, by exchanging visits and enhancing their coordination on issues of mutual concern, especially during international parliamentary events.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Emirati-Latin American and North American Parliaments Friendship Committee, Aysha Mohammed Al Mulla, Vice-Chair of the Committee, Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Dr. Shaikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, Ali Jassim, Mariam Majed Khalfan bin Thania, and Hind Humaid Al Olayli, in addition to Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

Fernando Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, also attended the meeting.

As the meeting commenced, Ghobash welcomed Bolsonaro and his delegation and lauded the strong relations between the UAE and Brazil.

He also commended the significant development in their bilateral ties, most notably following the visit of Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, to the UAE in October 2019, which was crowned by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also stressed the importance of advancing their parliamentary coordination to improve their relations and unifying their stances and visions, in line with their leaderships' directives to enhance their cooperation across various fields.

Moreover, Bolsonaro praised the UAE's successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the UAE's leading global position.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Brazil Chamber October 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

2 hours ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.