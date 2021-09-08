UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Discusses Bilateral Relations With Russian Federal Assembly Deputy Speaker

Wed 08th September 2021

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy Speaker

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today discussed, with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, ways of reinforcing parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Russia, on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the FNC’s Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Member of the IPU’s Executive Committee; Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Division at the IPU and Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of reinforcing the activities of the UAE-Russia parliamentary friendship committee, noting this is key to the shared priorities of both countries to enhance their parliamentary ties.

They also highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge and coordinating visions and stances during parliamentary events.

Ghobash then noted the progress made in their parliamentary relations, while lauding the key role of the friendship committee in their coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.

The partnership between the two countries is a model of comprehensive and strategic relations, he added, noting that Russia is a key partner of the UAE, as they share the same principles related to achieving peace, security and stability, and their relations are based on a long history of common interests, crowned by the signing of a strategic partnership agreement in 2018.

Ghobash conveyed his best wishes to Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and invited her to visit the UAE and the FNC, expressing his appreciation for her invitation to him to visit Russia.

Kosachev said the UAE is one of Russia’s key strategic partners, lauding the mutual visits of their leaderships and their similar visions concerning various priority issues, such as promoting peace, security and stability, and combatting terrorism and extremism.

In December, Russia and the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, through a range of activities and meetings aimed at enhancing their overall cooperation, including their parliamentary ties, he added.

He then congratulated the UAE on its successful efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing it has successfully proven its ability to overcome crises and achieve its objectives.

